Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know which country will fast the longest

The month of Ramadan is considered to be the favourite month of devout Muslims who keep Roza. During this month, Muslims around the world abstain from food and drinks during the day. They are allowed to eat only two meals – one to begin the fast before sunrise and the other one to end it after sunset.

The first meal of the day is known as sehri or suhoor and the last meal is known as iftar.

During the day time, Muslims are encouraged to pray, read the holy Quran and introspect their everyday life. While it can be bodily tiring to stay without any food throughout the day, Muslims claim that Allah gives them the strength to complete the fast.

This year, the holy month of Ramadan started on April 2 and will end on May 2 in most places. The end date may vary across different countries as the time of moonrise is different.

Let us tell you that there is no fixed date for the month of Ramadan as it moves ahead by almost a fortnight every year. The countries that are nearer to the equator do not face much differences as the fasting time remains generally same as the daylight hours. Only those countries that are away from the centre of the Earth face drastic differences in the time of dawn and dusk from one season to another.

Due to these seasonal changes, Iceland has the longest Ramadan fast in the whole world. This is because the Nordic island nation has the longest days and shortest nights.

Hence, Muslims living in Iceland often have a hard time keeping Roza.

According to the time of sunrise and sunset this year, Muslims in Iceland will be fasting for about 17 hours. You’d be surprised to know that this is shorter than many other Ramadan years. In 2018, the Muslims had to fast for 22 hours as Ramadan was in the months of May and June.

Ahead of Iceland is Finland which observed 23 hours and 5 minutes long fast during Ramadan in 2021.

This year, the longest daytime hours are being observed in Iceland where Muslims have to fast for 16 hours and 50 minutes.