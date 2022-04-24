Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for April 25, 26

Headlines

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate son Vayu's first birthday, share adorable photos

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

Highest paid Pakistani actresses

Vegetarian foods for bodybuilding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for April 25, 26

Some Muslims who have some medical problems, are menstruating or are aged do not keep Roza during Ramadan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The holy month of Ramadan is celebrated with great pomp and spirit. At this sacred time of the year, Muslims observe ‘Roza’ and abstain themselves from eating and drinking.

This month of Ramadan started on the evening of April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2 this year.

Also, READ: Ramadan 2022: Everything you need to know about the holy month

All Muslim devotees keep Roza or ‘fast’ during this month. Those who observe fasts have to eat their first meal of the day, called as sehri (suhoor) before the sunrise and the last meal of the day, called as iftar after the sunset.

Ramadan is a time of celebrations and get togethers as Muslims across the globe enjoy eating lavish meals together.

Notably, some Muslims who have some medical problems, are menstruating or are aged do not keep Roza during Ramadan.

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, it is crucial to know Ramadan’s daily timings.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 25 and 26

25 April 2022 Sehri: 04:22 AM, Iftar: 06:53 PM

26 April 2022 Sehri: 04:20 AM, Iftar: 06:53 PM

Let us tell you that Muslims who celebrate Ramadan pay alms to the disadvantaged and poor at the end of the sacred month. This process is referred to as fitra or zakat al-fitr and is supposed to be completed before starting the celebrations for Eid.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Nepali woman's journey to India for lover takes a twist, finds lover already married

India to become growth engine for the world: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

'Aapka famous chappal nikal...': Kareena Kapoor reacts after pap leaves his slipper in front of her, video goes viral

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE