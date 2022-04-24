Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for April 25, 26

Some Muslims who have some medical problems, are menstruating or are aged do not keep Roza during Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramadan is celebrated with great pomp and spirit. At this sacred time of the year, Muslims observe ‘Roza’ and abstain themselves from eating and drinking.

This month of Ramadan started on the evening of April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2 this year.

All Muslim devotees keep Roza or ‘fast’ during this month. Those who observe fasts have to eat their first meal of the day, called as sehri (suhoor) before the sunrise and the last meal of the day, called as iftar after the sunset.

Ramadan is a time of celebrations and get togethers as Muslims across the globe enjoy eating lavish meals together.

Notably, some Muslims who have some medical problems, are menstruating or are aged do not keep Roza during Ramadan.

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, it is crucial to know Ramadan’s daily timings.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 25 and 26

25 April 2022 Sehri: 04:22 AM, Iftar: 06:53 PM

26 April 2022 Sehri: 04:20 AM, Iftar: 06:53 PM

Let us tell you that Muslims who celebrate Ramadan pay alms to the disadvantaged and poor at the end of the sacred month. This process is referred to as fitra or zakat al-fitr and is supposed to be completed before starting the celebrations for Eid.