Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar timings for April 24, 25

Picture: File Photo

The sacred month of Ramadan, which is marked by a variety of rituals and celebrations, is currently being celebrated. Muslims observe 'Roza' during this month, abstaining from eating and drinking. Ramzan, also known as the Muslim fasting month, began on April 2 and will end on May 2 in the evening.

Roza devotees begin their fast with a pre-dawn meal called as sehri (suhoor) and end it with iftar, which is a meal consumed after sunset. Ramadan is noted for being a month when Muslims get together with their friends and family to spend quality time together. They enjoy delicious iftar and sehri meals together.

Because the time of dawn and sunset varies from day to day, so do the times of sehri and iftar. As a result, it's essential to keep track of each day's Ramadan timings.

READ | Ramadan 2022: Everything you need to know about the holy month

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 24 and 25

24 April 2022 Sehri: 04:23 AM, Iftar: 06:52 PM

25 April 2022 Sehri: 04:22 AM, Iftar: 06:53 PM

Muslims give donations to the impoverished and underprivileged at the end of the month of Ramadan. This is called as fitra or zakat al-fitr. Before beginning Eid festivities, all Muslims must finish this ritual.

What does the month of Ramzan imply?

The word 'Ramzan' is an Urdu spelling of the Arabic word 'Ramadan,' which refers to the auspicious month of Ramadan. The name is derived from the Arabic word Ramda, which means 'sun-baked.' This term refers to the dry climate of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is regarded as the birthplace of Islam.

READ | Ramadan 2022: 5 benefits of intermittent fasting in the holy month