Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri, iftar timings for April 23, 24

File Photo

The festive vibe of Ramadan has been around the corner since the beginning of this month. The holy period started on the evening of April 2 and is set to end on the evening of May 2.

During this religious time, Muslims across the country pray to seek the blessings of Allah. Besides celebrating variety of rituals and festivities, Muslims utilise this time to keep fasts and please Allah.

Those who keep fasts, also known as ‘Roza’, in the month of Ramadan have to abstain themselves from eating and drinking during the day. They can only eat two meals in a day. The first meal is taken before the sunrise. It is known as ‘sehri’ or ‘suhoor’. The second meal of the day is to break the fast. It is eaten after the sunset and is known as ‘iftar’.

Muslims enjoy lavish meals at the time of both sehri and iftar. Most of them include dates in their meals as they are considered holy and are mentioned in the Quran too.

Besides controlling their dietary habits, Muslims also control their overall behaviour. They avoid indulging in any kind of evil practices, including lying and fighting.

Interestingly, the word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling for the holy month of ‘Ramadan’, which is considered to be the Arabic spelling. The term has originated from the Arabic word – Ramda, which means ‘sun-baked’.

All the Muslims who keep Roza have to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day in order to decide the time of eating sehri and ifar.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 23 and 24

23 April 2022 Sehri: 04:24 am, Iftar: 06:52 pm

24 April 2022 Sehri: 04:23 am, Iftar: 06:52 pm

Let us tell you that the month of Ramadan is considered special because the Qur’an was unveiled in this month. During this month, Muslims read the Qur’an much more than in any other time of the year.

When this holy time comes to an end, Muslims all over the world pay alms to the poor and disadvantaged. This is called as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra.

The amount of zakat is calculated based on an Arabic system of measuring dates and grains, known as saa’a. Every Muslim has to complete this process before starting with the celebrations for Eid.