Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri, iftar timings for April 22, 23

The evening of April 2, 2022 marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan which will be celebrated by Muslims all over the world till the evening of May 2. During this religious period, Muslims celebrate various kinds of rituals and festivities with their friends and family.

Let us tell you that the word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling used to speak about the holy month of ‘Ramadan’, which is known as the Arabic spelling. The term originates from the Arabic word – Ramda, which means ‘sun-baked’.

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain themselves from eating and drinking during the day. They also avoid indulging in any kind of evil practices, including lying and fighting.

To begin their fast, Muslims keep the first meal of the day before the sunrise. This is known as sehri (suhoor). They break their fast by eating the last meal of the day after the sunset. This is known as iftar.

While the choice of food items depends upon preferences and geographical locations, mostly all Muslims include dates in their food to break their fast.

Dates are considered to be sacred in Islam as they are said have appeared more than 20 times in Quran, which is advocated by the Prophet Muhammad himself.

As the time of sunset and sunset differs every day, the time of first meal and last meal also changes for Muslims who keep Roza. Hence, it is important to know the Ramadan timings of each day.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 22 and 23

22 April 2022 Sehri: 04:25 am, Iftar: 06:52 pm

23 April 2022 Sehri: 04:24 am, Iftar: 06:52 pm

At night, Muslims offer a special prayer, called as ‘taraweeh’, which is done specially during Ramadan. It is performed along with other Muslims, which makes up for the festive vibes during this holy month.