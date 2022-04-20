Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri, iftar timings for April 21, 22

A Kashmiri man sprinkles rose water inside a shrine in Srinagar (Pic: EFE)

The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing and it is one of the most significant religious periods observed by Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated with lots of rituals and festivities.

Popularly known as Ramzan, the festival is known to be a time when Muslims enjoy some quality time with their friends and family. Together they eat lavish iftar and sehri meals.

During this month, Muslims keep ‘Roza’ and abstain from eating and drinking. They also abstain from indulging in any kind of evil practices like lying and fighting.

People who keep Roza start their fast with a pre-dawn meal known as sehri (suhoor) and they break their fast with iftar, which is a meal eaten after the sunset.

Since the time of sunset and sunset differs every day, the time of first meal and last meal also changes for Muslims keeping Roza. Hence, it is important to know the Ramadan timings of each day.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 21 and 22

21 April 2022 Sehri: 04:26 am, Iftar: 06:51 pm

22 April 2022 Sehri: 04:25 am, Iftar: 06:52 pm

At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims pay alms to the disadvantaged and the poor people. This is known as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra. All Muslims have to complete this process before starting the celebrations of Eid. This year, it started on April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2.

What is the meaning of Ramzan?

The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling used to refer to the holy month of ‘Ramadan’, which is the Arabic spelling. The term comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which implies ‘sun-baked’.