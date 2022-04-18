Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri, iftar timings for April 19, 20

Muslims perform prayers inside a mosque in Srinagar (Pic: EFE)

The holy month of Ramadan is ongoing these days and is celebrated with lots of rituals and festivities. During this month, Muslims keep ‘Roza’ and abstain from eating and drinking.

They also abstain from indulging in any kind of evil practices like lying and fighting.

Popularly known as Ramzan, the festival is known to be a time when Muslims enjoy some quality time with their friends and family. Together they eat lavish iftar and sehri meals.

READ | Ramadan 2022: Everything you need to know about the holy month

People who keep Roza start their fast with a pre-dawn meal known as sehri (suhoor) and they break their fast with iftar, which is a meal eaten after the sunset.

Since the time of sunset and sunset differs every day, the time of first meal and last meal also changes for Muslims keeping Roza. Hence, it is important to know the Ramadan timings of each day.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 19 and 20

19 April 2022 Sehri: 04:28 am, Iftar: 06:50 pm

20 April 2022 Sehri: 04:27 am, Iftar: 06:51 pm

At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims pay alms to the disadvantaged and the poor people. This is known as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra.

All Muslims have to complete this process before starting the celebrations of Eid. This year, it started on April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2.

What is the meaning of Ramzan?

The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling used to refer to the holy month of ‘Ramadan’, which is the Arabic spelling. The term comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which implies ‘sun-baked’.

This word refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.

READ | 5 refreshing face mists that will help you beat the summer heat