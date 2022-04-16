Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri, iftar timings for April 17, 18

File photo

The holy month of Ramadan which is celebrated with lots of rituals and festivities is being observed these days. During this month, Muslims keep ‘Roza’ and abstain from eating and drinking.

The festival, popularly known as Ramzan, started on April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2.

People who keep Roza start their fast with a pre-dawn meal known as sehri (suhoor) and they break their fast with iftar, which is a meal eaten after the sunset.

Ramadan is known to be a time when Muslims enjoy some quality time with their friends and family. Together they eat lavish iftar and sehri meals.

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of sehri and iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 17 and 18

17 April 2022 Sehri: 04:31 am, Iftar: 06:49 pm

18 April 2022 Sehri: 04:30 am, Iftar: 06:50 pm

At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims pay alms to the disadvantaged and the poor people. This is known as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra. All Muslims have to complete this process before starting the celebrations of Eid.

What is the meaning of Ramzan?

The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling used to refer to the holy month of ‘Ramadan’, which is the Arabic spelling. The term comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which implies ‘sun-baked’.

This word refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.

