Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri, iftar timings for April 16, 17

The holy month of Ramadan is one of the most awaited times of the year. Muslims from all over the globe celebrate this religious time by greeting each other – ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’, which literally means a happy and generous month to you.

In 2022, Ramadan (also known as Ramzan) started on the evening of April 2 and will end on the evening of May 2, 2022.

During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keeps fast as it is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith. This obligatory fasting is known as ‘Roza’. Muslims who keep Roza have to abstain themselves from eating and drinking during the day.

Those who keep Roza can eat the first meal of the day, which is known as sehri, before the sunrise and they can end their fast by eating the evening meal (also known as iftar) after the sunset.

Besides adhering to the food related rules, Muslims also abstain from other evil practices, including lying and fighting.

The months of Ramadan is considered holy as the Quran was unveiled during this time. While celebrating this auspicious month, Muslims pray for seeking the blessings of Allah. At this time, they are most involved in reading the religious scripture than any other time of the year.

As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of sehri and iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings for April 16 and 17

16 April 2022 Sehri: 04:32 am, Iftar: 06:47 pm

17 April 2022 Sehri: 04:31 am, Iftar: 06:48 pm

Let us tell you that at the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims pay alms to the disadvantaged and the poor people. This is known as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra. All Muslims have to complete this process before starting celebrations of Eid.