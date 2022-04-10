Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri, iftar timings for April 11

The most pious festival of the Islamic religion – Ramadan is currently being celebrated by Muslims across the country. The holy month started on the evening of April 2 and is set to end of the evening of May 2. Muslims consider this month to be an opportunity to revisit the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

The month-long religious festival is known to bring joy and happiness in the lives of thousands of people. During this month, Muslims observe fasting (which is known as Roza) while abstaining from food and water. All muslims who keep Roza start their fast with the pre-dawn meal, called as sehri. They should end their fast by eating the evening meal, called as iftar. The evening meal must be consumed after the sun sets.

By keeping Roza, Muslims seek the blessings of Allah. At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims make some donations to the disadvantaged people. These donations have to be made before starting the celebrations for Eid.

Besides this, Muslims engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran to please Allah. They also enjoy time with friends and family over lavish iftar and sehri meals.

The time of sunrise and sunset changes every day and hence it is important to know the time of sehri and iftar.

The sehri and iftar timings for April 11, 2022, are mentioned below:

April 11, 2022, Sehri: 04:39 am, Iftar: 6:45 pm

Muslims around the country can enjoy mouth-watering recipes after ending their fasts. Some popular iftar dishes include biryani, kebab, sheer khurma and haleem.

Also, READ: Ramadan 2022: Everything you need to know about the holy month

The pious month helps Muslims to purify their soul by keeping Roza. Most people follow all the eating instructions related to fasting while some are given certain relaxations. Those who have any medical issues, menstrual cycle and pregnancy are barred from keeping the fast. Elderly people who cannot bear long hours of fasting are also exempt.

Let us tell you that the festival Ramadan is also popularly known as Ramzan.