Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri and iftar timings for April 9

The holy month of Ramadan is marked by a variety of customs and celebrations. The month of Ramazan began on April 2 and will conclude on May 2 in the evening. Muslims observe 'Roza' during this month, abstaining from eating and drinking. The Roza (fast) is initiated with a pre-dawn meal called sehri (suhoor), and the fast is broken with a meal called iftar after the sun sets.

Because the times of dawn and sunset vary from day to day, it's important to keep track of the Sehri and Iftar timings.

The sehri and iftar timings for April 9, 2022 are listed below:

April 9, 2022 Sehri: 04:41 am, Iftar: 6:46 pm

Muslims will greet each other with 'Ramadan Kareem' and 'Ramadan Mubarak' throughout the Islamic month.

What does the month of Ramzan imply?

The Urdu spelling of the Islamic holy month is 'Ramzan,' while the Arabic spelling is 'Ramadan.' Ramadan literally translates to "extreme heat". It is derived from the Arabic term Ramda, which means 'sun-baked.'

The term makes reference to the dry climate of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is regarded as the birthplace of Islam. Muslims give donations to the disadvantaged at the end of the month of Ramadan. This is called as fitra or zakat al-fitr. The amount of zakat is determined using the saa'a system, which is an Arabic system for calculating dates and grains. This procedure must be performed before to Eid.

