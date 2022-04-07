Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri and iftar timings for April 8, 9

The holy month of Ramadan is being celebrated with lots of rituals and festivities.

This year, the month of Ramazan started on April 2 and it will end on the evening of May 2. During this month, Muslims keep ‘Roza’ and abstain from eating and drinking.

The ritual of starting the Roza (fast) happens with a pre-dawn meal called sehri (suhoor) and the fast is broken after the sun sets down with a meal called iftar.

Since the timings of sunrise and sunset change every day, it is important to note the timings for Sehri and Iftar.

Here are the timings of sehri and iftar for the next two days.

April 8, 2022 Sehri: 04:42 am, Iftar: 6:44 pm

April 9, 2022 Sehri: 04:41 am, Iftar: 6:45 pm

Throughout this Islamic month, Muslims will wish each other by greeting ‘Ramadan Kareem’ and ‘Ramadan Mubarak’.

What is the meaning of Ramzan?

The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling to refer to the Islamic holy month and ‘Ramadan’ is the Arabic spelling. In its literal sense, Ramadan means excessive heat.

It comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which means ‘sun-baked’.

The word refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.

At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims pay alms to the poor. This is known as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra.

The amount of zakat is calculated on the basis of an Arabic system of measuring dates and grains, known as saa’a. This process has to be completed before Eid.

