Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri and iftar timings for April 5, 6

Ramadan 2022, which is the most auspicious month of the Islamic calendar, has begun and is currently being celebrated across the world. During this month, many festivities and rituals are conducted by the Muslim community, making it one of the most joyous occasions of the year.

The month of Ramadan is also known as Ramzan, and it commenced on April 2. The last day of Ramadan 2022 will take place on May 2. During this time, Muslims greet one another with the greetings ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem,’ which mean a happy and generous month to you.

Muslims across the world observe fasting during the month of Ramadan. The fasting is called ‘Roza’ and during this time, one must not eat or drink anything before the dawn of the sun. People wake up before sunrise to have their first meal and then break their fast in the evening.

The meal which is consumed early in the morning before sunrise during the Ramadan month is called the sehri while the meal which is consumed during the evening is called iftar. There are fixed timings for when you can consume the sehri and iftar.

Ramadan 2022: Sehri and iftar timings for April 5,6

April 5

Sehri time – 4:46 am

Iftar time – 6:42 pm

April 6

Sehri time – 4:45 am

Iftar time – 6:43 pm

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the pillars of being a real Muslim, and it is a time of intense prayer and religious devotion, Muslims, are encouraged to pray five times a day in addition to memorizing the Quran. This year, Ramadan has begun in India on the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon. It will end on the evening of May 2, 2022 (dates will depend on moon sighting).