Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri and iftar timings for April 14, 15

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is celebrated with lots of rituals and festivities around the world. During this month, Muslims keep ‘Roza’ and abstain from eating and drinking. The festival of Ramadan is also popularly known as Ramzan.

The holy month of Ramadan is considered to be the favourite month of devout Muslims who keep Roza (fast). Besides this, Muslims engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran to please Allah. They also enjoy time with friends and family over lavish iftar and sehri meals.

The ritual of starting the Roza (fast) happens with a pre-dawn meal called sehri (suhoor) and the fast is broken after the sun sets down with a meal called iftar.

During the daytime, Muslims are encouraged to pray, read the holy Quran and introspect their everyday life. This year, the month of Ramazan started on April 2 and it will end on the evening of May 2.

The time of sunrise and sunset changes every day and hence it is important to know the time of sehri and iftar.

Sehri and iftar timings for April 14 and 15 are mentioned below:

14 April 2022 Sehri: 04:35 am, Iftar: 06:47 pm

15 April 2022 Sehri: 04:33 am, Iftar: 06:48 pm

What is the meaning of Ramzan?

The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling to refer to the Islamic holy month and ‘Ramadan’ is the Arabic spelling. In its literal sense, Ramadan means excessive heat.

It comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which means ‘sun-baked’. The word refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.

At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims pay alms to the poor. This is known as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra.