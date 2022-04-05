Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri and iftar time for April 6,7

Muslims eat first meal, which is known as ‘sehri’, before the sunrise. They can then break their fast by eating the evening meal - Iftar.

The holy month of Ramadan is one of the most awaited months of the year. Muslims across the country worship Allah and fast to seek his blessings. The month is celebrated with lots of rituals and festivities as the Muslim community enjoys this joyous occasion.

This year, the month of Ramazan started on April 2 and it will end on the evening of May 2. Throughout this Islamic month, Muslims will wish each other by greeting ‘Ramadan Kareem’ and ‘Ramadan Mubarak’.

During this month, Muslims keep ‘Roza’ and abstain from eating and drinking. As per the Islamic rules, Muslims who keep Roza must not eat anything after the sunrise. They must eat their first meal, which is known as ‘sehri’, before the sunrise. They can then break their fast by eating the evening meal, which is known as ‘iftar’.

After eating their meal, all Muslims perform the evening prayers. It is important to note that all those who have kept the Roza have to eat sehri and iftar at fixed timings.

Let us tell you the timings of Sehri and Iftar for the next three days.

April 6, 2022 – Sehri: 4:45 am, Iftar: 6:44 pm

April 7, 2022 – Sehri: 4:43 am, Iftar: 6:45 pm

What is the meaning of Ramzan?

The word ‘Ramzan’ is the Urdu spelling to refer to the Islamic holy month and ‘Ramadan’ is the Arabic spelling. In its literal sense, Ramadan means excessive heat. It comes from the Arabic word – Ramda, which means ‘sun-baked’. The word refers to the extremely dry climatic conditions of the Southern Arabian Peninsula, which is known as the origin of Islam.

At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims pay alms to the poor. This is known as ‘zakat al-fitr’ or fitra. The amount of zakat is calculated on the basis of an Arabic system of measuring dates and grains, known as saa’a. This process has to be completed before Eid.