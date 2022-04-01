Ramadan 2022: 5 benefits of intermittent fasting in the holy month

Headlines

DNA Explainer: What is mass hysteria? Why school girls have fallen victim to mysterious panic in Uttarakhand?

Vinod Dugar, an evangelist of social welfare

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vinod Dugar, an evangelist of social welfare

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

Health benefits of fish oil

10 Rarest creatures in India

9 healthy sources of fat for vegetarians

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2022: 5 benefits of intermittent fasting in the holy month

Ramzan is a great opportunity to begin a healthy lifestyle and avoid various health related problems. Here are some benefits of intermittent fasting

article-main
Latest News

Parul Sharma

Updated: Apr 02, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ramadan is considered as the best time to practise self-reflection, self-improvement, kindness and spirituality. Fasting during this special month has its own benefits as it helps to naturally detoxify your body. It is also a great opportunity to begin a healthy lifestyle and avoid various health related problems.

Here are five benefits of doing intermittent fasting:

  1. Helps to lose weight

As per studies, intermittent fasting is quite effective for weight loss and fat loss. When we restrict food intake during the day, we are reducing our chances of getting chronic ailments, including cholesterol, heart disease, obesity and blood pressure. Fasting for longer time leads to a metabolic switch that helps to boost fast loss.

  1. Cleans and purifies your gut

Month-long fasting during Ramadan is one of the best ways to detoxify your body. When we do intermittent fasting for over 12-14 hours, the liver’s glycogen is depleted and replenished. This sustained calorie restricted diet helps to clean the gut and strengthens its lining.

Also, READ: Ramzan 2022: Know first and last date of fasting, time table in India

  1.  Reduces insulin resistance and lowers risk for Type 2 diabetes

Intermittent fasting is known to have major benefits in terms of insulin resistance. Anything that can help to control insulin in your body will lead to an impressive reduction in blood sugar levels.

  1. Helps to lose stuck weight & gives time to repair cells.

According to celebrity dietician, nutritionist - Shweta Gupta, who helps people to reduce weight by her business – 'Newbeginnings', "Intermittent fasting provides ample amount of time to repair your visceral cells. It also a great way to correct the stuck weight, which is also known as weight plateau. It also helps to maintain good heart health."

  1. Helps to reduce oxidative stress and body inflammation

Oxidative stress is considered as a step ahead towards ageing and several chronic diseases. Many studies show that intermittent fasting improves bodily resistance towards oxidative stress and helps to reduce bodily inflammation, which is a major cause of many diseases.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Meet Arth Jain, IITian who left engineering to become IAS, cracked UPSC with AIR 16

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE