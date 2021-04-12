Ramadan 2021: India to begin fasting on April 14, check Sehri and Iftar timings, other important details

Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims across the world. It is considered to be the most pious month for the Muslim community, where devotees observe fast and pray.

The first day of fasting of the Ramadan is dependant on the sighting of the new moon and muslims around the globe were waiting to sight a glimpse of the moon.

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that Monday (April 12) will be the last day and 30th day of Sha’ban 1442 Hijri. In India, the holy month of Ramadan starts one day after the moon is sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The committee on Sunday announced that the first fast of the month of Ramadan in Gulf region will be on Tuesday, April 13. Taraweeh will begin on April 12 after Isha prayers.

The moon was not visible in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, hence, the observation committee will again meet on Monday night.

Prominent Astronomer Mutaib Al Bargash at Tumair on Sunday (April 11) said, “The crescent is not likely to be seen today due to dusty and cloudy weather.”

In India, this year Ramadan will begin on April 14, 2021 and end on the evening of May 12, 2021

During this period, muslims across the world observe a fast, also known as Roza. During fasting, one is not supposed to eat or drink anything from dawn to sunset. People wake up before sun rise to have their first meal and they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar.

Timings for Sehri and Iftaar:

As per IslamicFinder.com

April 14, Wed – 04:35 am and 06:47 pm

April 15, Thu – 04:34 am and 06:48 pm

April 16, Fri – 04:33 am and 06:48 pm

April 17, Sat – 04:31 am and 06:49 pm

April 18, Sun – 04:30 am and 06:49 pm

April 19, Mon – 04:29 am and 06:50 pm

April 20, Tue – 04:28 am and 06:50 pm

April 21, Wed – 04:26 am and 06:51 pm

April 22, Thu – 04:25 am and 06:52 pm

April 23, Fri – 04:24 am and 06:52 pm

April 24, Sat – 04:23 am and 06:53 pm

April 25, Sun – 04:22 am and 06:53 pm

April 26, Mon – 04:21 am and 06:54 pm

April 27, Tue – 04:19 am and 06:55 pm

April 28, Wed – 04:18 am and 06:55 pm

April 29, Thu – 04:17 am and 06:56 pm

April 30, Fri – 04:16 am and 06:56 pm

May 01, Sat – 04:15 am and 06:57 pm

May 02, Sun – 04:14 am and 06:58 pm

May 03, Mon – 04:13 am and 06:58 pm

May 04, Tue – 04:12 am and 06:59 pm

May 05, Wed – 04:11 am and 06:59 pm

May 06, Thu – 04:10 am and 07:00 pm

May 07, Fri – 04:09 am and 07:01 pm

May 08, Sat – 04:08 am and 07:01 pm

May 09, Sun – 04:07 am and 07:02 pm

May 10, Mon – 04:06 am and 07:02 pm

May 11, Tue – 04:05 am and 07:03 pm

May 12, Wed – 04:04 am and 07:04 pm

May 13, Thu – 04:03 am and 07:04 pm

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated the next day after the end of Ramadan.