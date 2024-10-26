According to Hindu scriptures, observing the Rama Ekadashi vrat is said to absolve devotees of past sins, offering them a chance for redemption and spiritual peace.

Rama Ekadashi, one of the most sacred Ekadashis in the Hindu tradition, is observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Kartik month during Krishna Paksha. Known by various names, including Rambha Ekadashi and Kartik Krishna Ekadashi, this holy day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the protector and sustainer of the world. Celebrated four days before Diwali, this year Rama Ekadashi will be observed on October 28.

Rama Ekadashi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Vedic calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month begins on October 27 at 5:23 am and concludes on October 28 at 7:50 am. As per drikpanchang.com, devotees will celebrate Rama Ekadashi on Monday, October 28.

The Parana, or fast-breaking time, falls on October 29 and should be observed between 5:55 am and 8:13 am, with the Dwadashi Tithi concluding at 10:31 am. Performing Parana within Dwadashi is essential, as not doing so is considered a minor offence in Hindu tradition.

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Rituals

Devotees commence the day with a holy bath, dress in clean attire, and make a vow to maintain purity in mind and action throughout the fast. During the Rama Ekadashi pooja, idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped with flowers, sweets, and a lit diya. Offerings of panchamrit (a blend of five sacred ingredients) and tulsi patra (basil leaves) are made, as they are integral to Lord Vishnu’s worship.

In the evening, devotees offer bhog prasad and recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and Shree Hari Stotram to honour Lord Vishnu. A sacred aarti completes the pooja. Those who observe the fast strictly may partake in a simple satvik (pure) meal in the evening, which includes dairy, fruits, and fried potatoes. Many visit temples to seek blessings and maintain a focus on prayer, avoiding negative activities like gossiping or gambling.

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Significance

According to Hindu scriptures, observing the Rama Ekadashi vrat is said to absolve devotees of past sins, offering them a chance for redemption and spiritual peace. Rama Ekadashi is believed to be particularly powerful, as one Rama Ekadashi vrat is considered equivalent to performing one hundred Rajasuya Yagyas or one thousand Ashvamedha Yagyas. For those devoted to Lord Vishnu, this vrat is a path to his heavenly abode, Vaikuntha Dhaam, symbolising ultimate liberation.