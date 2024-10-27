Rama Ekadashi, a significant Hindu fasting day, is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month, falling on October 28, 2024, this year.

Rama Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year, it is believed to help devotees eliminate sins, challenges, and difficulties through fasting. This festival is observed on the eleventh day of the Hindu month of Kartik during Krishna Paksha. Rama Ekadashi occurs four days before Diwali and is also known as Rambha Ekadashi.

Rama Ekadashi: Date and subh muhurat

Rama Ekadashi, a significant Hindu fasting day, is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month, falling on October 28, 2024, this year. The Ekadashi Tithi begins on October 27 at 5:23 am and concludes on October 28 at 7:50 am. Observers will break their fast, known as Parana, on October 29 between 5:55 am and 8:13 am, during the Dwadashi Tithi.

Rama Ekadashi: History and significance

According to legends, there was a king named Muchukunda who had a daughter named Chandrabhaga. King Muchukunda, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, mandated that everyone in his kingdom observe the Rama Ekadashi fast. After marrying Prince Shobana, Chandrabhaga brought him to her father's palace. As Rama Ekadashi approached, she realized that her husband’s health was fragile and advised him to leave, knowing that her father would not permit Prince Shobana to depart without observing the fast.

However, Prince Shobana chose to stay with his wife instead of leaving and decided to observe the fast. Unfortunately, his health deteriorated, leading to his death. Upon reaching the heavens, he was granted a kingdom on Mandarachala Mountain, as he had passed away while observing the auspicious Rama Ekadashi vrat.

After some time, a Brahmin visited Prince Shobana in his heavenly realm and learned about his story. Concerned about how to make his heavenly kingdom permanent, Prince Shobana sought the Brahmin's assistance in asking Chandrabhaga. When the Brahmin met Chandrabhaga, she immediately expressed her wish to be reunited with her husband in his heavenly kingdom.

The Brahmin facilitated their reunion, allowing Chandrabhaga to transfer the merits she had accumulated from observing the Rama Ekadashi vrat over the years to Prince Shobana. This act ensured that his heavenly kingdom became permanent, allowing it to flourish for eternity.

Rama Ekadashi: Vrat rituals

On Rama Ekadashi, devotees illuminate a lamp in front of the picture or idol of Lord Vishnu and recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and Shree Hari Stotram. Those observing the fast refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food and rice, opting instead for sattvik food items throughout the day.