Rama Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

This year, people in India will celebrate Rama Ekadashi with joy on Thursday, November 9.

Rama Ekadashi holds a significant place in the Hindu tradition, observed on the eleventh day of the Kartik month during Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar. It is often referred to by various names, including Rambha Ekadashi and Kartik Krishna Ekadashi, and typically falls four days before Diwali. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Rama Ekadashi is considered one of the most important Ekadashi fasts, believed to provide atonement for sins. Here's a comprehensive overview of this auspicious day:

Date of Rama Ekadashi 2023:

In 2023, Rama Ekadashi will be celebrated on Thursday, November 9.

Parana Time for Rama Ekadashi 2023:

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Rama Ekadashi in 2023 are as follows:

Rama Ekadashi 2023 Date: Thursday, October 9, 2023

Rama Ekadashi 2023 Tithi Begins: 08:23 AM, November 8, 2023

Rama Ekadashi 2023 Tithi Ends: 10:41 AM, November 9, 2023

Rama Ekadashi 2023 Parana Timings: 06:39 AM - 10:16 AM, November 10, 2023

Rama Ekadashi Puja Rituals:

Devotees begin their day by taking a holy bath and dressing up. The key aspect of the ritual is unwavering devotion and commitment. Participants make a vow to maintain a dedicated fast and avoid wrongdoing. Idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi are installed, a lamp is lit, and offerings of sweets, flowers, and vermillion are made. Panchamrit and tulsi patra, considered essential for a complete pooja, are offered to appease Lord Vishnu.

In the evening, a special bhog prasad is offered to Lord Vishnu, and the Vishnu Sahastranaam and Shree Hari Stotram are recited. Lord Vishnu's aarti is chanted as well. While the fast technically ends on Dwadashi Tithi, those who cannot endure hunger can partake in the evening bhog prasad, consisting of satvik foods like fried potatoes, dairy products, and fruits. After the evening aarti, fasting participants break their fast and share the bhog prasad with their loved ones. It is customary to visit a temple and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna. Fasting individuals should abstain from harmful activities such as gambling and gossip.

Rama Ekadashi Significance:

According to Hindu scriptures, observing the Rama Ekadashi Vrat enables devotees to attain salvation by purifying themselves of past and present sins (karmas), even including the severe sin of Brahm Hatya, the murder of a Brahmin. Those who fast on Rama Ekadashi are believed to reach the realm of Lord Shri Hari, Vaikunth Dhaam. It is said that one Rama Ekadashi Vrat is equivalent to performing one hundred Rajasuya Yagyas or one thousand Ashvamedha Yagyas. Devotees who worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion are granted wealth, health, prosperity, and the fulfillment of their wishes