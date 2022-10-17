Search icon
Rama Ekadashi 2022: Oct 21 or 22? Here's exact date, significance, shubh muhurat, vidhi

Check here the exact date and timing to keep the Rama Ekadashi fast in 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Rama Ekadashi 2022 | Photo: Pixabay

Rama Ekadashi, one of the most significant Ekadashi fasts, is followed in Hindu culture. It is observed on the Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha during the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar which is four days before the popular Hindu festival 'Diwali'. 

Rama Ekadashi 2022: Significance

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped together on the day. It is also believed that holding a fast on Rama Ekadashi is a symbolic penance for the wrongs we may have committed knowingly or unknowingly.

Rama Ekadashi 2022: Date and time

This year the Rama Ekadashi, shubh muhurat will begin on Thursday, October 21 at 1:08 am and it will end on October 22 at 10:18 am. 

Rama Ekadashi 2022: Rituals 

  1. On Rama Ekadashi, devotees will refrain from eating certain food and eat only 'Saatvik' which occurs on the 'Dwadashi' tithi. 
  2. Wake up early and take a holy bath. 
  3. On this day, lord Vishnu is worshipped with zeal on this day by offering fruits, flowers, and incense sticks. 
  4. Devotees offer special Bhog and offer it to the lord. 

