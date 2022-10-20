Rama Ekadashi 2022: Check vrat rules, timings, mantras to keep in mind while fasting | Photo: File

Tomorrow marks Rama Ekadashi, one of the most auspicious fasts in Hindu culture. On this day, Lord Vishnu and Godess Lakshmi are worshipped according to Hindu customs. Four days before Diwali is celebrated Rama Ekadashi.

Rama Ekadashi will fall on October 21 this year since this year, Diwali will be observed on October 24. Additionally, it is thought that fasting on Rama Ekadashi serves as a symbolic penance for any wrongs we may have done, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Here are the fasting rules, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras if you're observing Rama Ekadashi fast.

Rama Ekadashi 2022: Vrat rules

On Ekadashi day, get up early (preferably during Brahma Muhurat - two hours before sunrise)

Wear clean clothes after taking a bath.

Avoid eating meat, rice, wheat, lentils, onions, and garlic.

Do not consume any alcohol or tobacco.

However, you can eat foods like Sabudana khichdi or vada, kuttu or singhare ki puri or paratha, etc., that are made with fruits and milk. You might have vrat-friendly materials on hand.

Give to charity and provide food and/or supplies to those in need.

Rama Ekadashi 2022: Timings

This year, Rama Ekadashi shubh muhurat will start from October 21 at 1:08 am till October 22 at 10:18 am.

Rama Ekadashi 2022: Mantras to chant

Devotees can chant 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya'. It is also advised to chant “Hare Krishna maha-mantra,” 108 times. ‘Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare’ is another mantra.