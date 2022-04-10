Ram Navmi 2022: Maa Siddhidatri mantras, offerings, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is set to end today as we worship the ninth avatar of Maa Durga. On day nine of Navratri, devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Siddhidatri. Based on Hindu calendar, Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navami Tithi in Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month.

Maa Siddhidatri is known to grant the wishes of all those who long for spiritual bliss. She is also referred to as AdiShakti, who is worshipped by Lord Shiva.

Things to be included in Maa Siddhidatri’s puja on Ram Navami:

In order to get the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, you should perform the Panchopchara puja by offering Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham, and Naivedyam (bhog) to the devi’s idol. You should also offer shringar items, including sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, hairpins etc.

Here is a list of the mantras that you should say on Ram Navami to please Maa Siddhidatri:

ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

सिद्ध गन्धर्व यक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि।

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात् सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी॥

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ सिद्धिदात्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Shubh Muhurat for Ram Navami 2022

Ram Navami started at 3:53 PM on April 9, 2022 and it will continue till 5:45 PM on April 10, 2022. The Madhyahna period is set to start at 10:45 AM and end at 13:14 PM. Devotees must note that the exact Madhyahna moment will start at 12:00 PM.

Also, READ: Ram Navami 2022: WhatsApp, Facebook messages, SMS to wish your loved ones

Let us tell you that Maa Siddhidatri is known to hold the chakra and gada in her right hand. She also holds the Shanka and lotus in her left hands while sitting on a lotus.

As per belief, Maa Siddhidatri governs Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon). All those who suffer from the ill effects of this planet must worship her to get rid of its adverse effects.