Ram Navami 2025: The auspicious festival of Ram Navami is one of the most significant celebrations in Hinduism, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Observed with devotion and grandeur across India, the festival is characterised by bhajans, processions, recitations from the Ramayana, and special puja rituals.

When is Ram Navami 2025? Date and Time

Ram Navami is celebrated annually on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar. In 2025, Ram Navami will be observed on April 6.

As per Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins at 7:26 PM on April 5, 2025, and ends at 7:22 PM on April 6, 2025.

Ram Navami 2025: Shubh Muhurat

The most auspicious period for Ram Navami puja is the Madhyahna Muhurat, as it is believed that Lord Rama was born during this time. The Madhyahna Muhurat for 2025 is from 11:08 AM to 1:39 PM. Devotees consider this period highly significant for offering prayers and performing religious rituals.

Ram Navami 2025: Rituals

Ram Navami is observed with devotion in various parts of India, especially in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. The rituals include:

Holy Dip: Devotees take a bath in the sacred Sarayu River in Ayodhya before beginning their prayers.

Devotees take a bath in the sacred Sarayu River in Ayodhya before beginning their prayers. Fasting: Many devotees observe a fast from morning to night as a mark of devotion.

Many devotees observe a fast from morning to night as a mark of devotion. Processions: Large processions featuring beautifully adorned idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman are taken through streets.

Large processions featuring beautifully adorned idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman are taken through streets. Temple Celebrations: Bhajans, recitations from the Ramayana, special pujas, and havans are performed at temples.

Bhajans, recitations from the Ramayana, special pujas, and havans are performed at temples. Dramatic Performances: Some places organise dramatic narrations (Ram Leela) depicting Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana.

Ram Navami 2025: Significance

Ram Navami is not only the celebration of Lord Rama’s birth but also a reminder of the eternal triumph of good over evil. Lord Rama is worshipped as the ideal king and a symbol of righteousness, inspiring people to follow the path of dharma, duty, and morality. His life teaches the virtues of patience, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion to truth.

As devotees prepare to celebrate this sacred festival, Ram Navami continues to inspire millions to uphold the principles of righteousness and lead a life of virtue and devotion.

