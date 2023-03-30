Ram Navami 2023: Day 9 of Chaitra Navratri today, know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for kanya pujan

The nine-day holiday of Navratri comes to a conclusion today with the celebration of Navami by followers of Mother Durga. It is said that on Ashtami or Navami, at the conclusion of Navratri, devotees perform Kanyapujan. Maa Siddhidatri, Maa Durga's ninth manifestation, is celebrated on this day.

The ninth day of Navratri is thought to be when all the gods prayed to the goddess, and according to Hindu scriptures, this is when the goddess emerged in the shape of Siddhidatri. As a result of their pleasing Goddess Siddhidatri, she bestowed upon all the gods the blessing that anytime they are in need and invoke the Goddess, Maa Durga will always appear to save them from demons.

Ram Navami Kanya Pujan Rituals

The majority of the people in North and East India participate in Kanya Pujan on this blessed day to express their gratitude to the Goddess. Devotees make offerings and pray to the Goddess in accordance with the rituals. This ceremony calls for the worship of nine young girls as the nine manifestations of the goddess Durga.

As a sign of love and respect, their feet are washed with water, they are given a tilak of kumkum, special food is prepared for them, and they are given gifts as well as food. Many people engage in spiritual and religious practises like mantra chanting and Yajnas. Some people recite the Durga Saptashati Path, one of the holiest texts with the most devotion.

Ram Navami Kanya Pujan Shubh Muhurat

The auspicipus hours for today are from 6.13 am to 7.46 am. Rituals for Kanya Pujan will thereafter begin at 10.52 a.m. But, aside from these auspicious timings on Navami dates, Kanya Pujan can be performed at any time during the day.

