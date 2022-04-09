Ram Navami 2022: WhatsApp, Facebook messages, SMS to wish your loved ones

Ram Navami is the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, who is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Lord Ram was the eldest son of King Dasaratha and his first wife Kausalya of Ayodhya. The festival is celebrated and observed across the country by reciting stories of Lord Rama, his journey through life, and his teachings as part of the Indian epic Ramayana.

Lord Ram's followers visit temples and offer prayers on the occasion to celebrate the grand Indian festival. People also send happy Ram Navami messages to their loved ones to spread blessings.

Today, we will share with you some Happy Ram Navami messages to wish your loved ones on this optimistic and special occasion.