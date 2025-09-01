Ram Kapoor turns a year older and fitter, how the actor dropped 55 kg in 18 months and inspired millions

On his 52nd birthday, TV star Ram Kapoor is being celebrated for a major, natural transformation; a roughly 55-kilogram loss over about 18 months achieved through disciplined diet and exercise, not surgery.

A career wake-up call

Known for landmark shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kapoor has spoken openly about reaching his heaviest weight during the peak of his television career, reports put him near 140 kg and how that became a turning point. The decision to get healthier, he says, was driven by long-term wellbeing and the desire to remain active and versatile for diverse roles.

The m ethod: Three r ules and c onsistent e ffort

Kapoor credits the transformation to three simple, disciplined rules: intermittent fasting with two daily meals (often a late morning meal and an early dinner), no snacking, and eliminating processed or junk foods. He coupled these dietary changes with a structured workout routine, typically around 45 minutes of cardio followed by 45 minutes of strength training or combined sessions totaling 60-90 minutes most days, to build lean mass while losing fat.

Recent lifestyle profiles and interviews underscore that the loss was gradual and intentional; Kapoor has publicly rebutted claims that he used drugs like Ozempic or underwent surgery, stressing patience, a mental reset, and discipline.

As fans flood social media with birthday wishes, Kapoor’s journey is being framed as more than a celebrity makeover: it is a reminder that steady, medically sensible lifestyle changes; patience, consistency and disciplined daily choices, can deliver major health gains at any age.