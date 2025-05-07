Ram Kapoor had earlier clarified that his weight loss was achieved without surgery or medication.

Actor Ram Kapoor’s dramatic weight loss journey left fans amazed, but according to his wife, Gautami Kapoor, it was far from easy. In a recent interview, she opened up about the extreme measures Ram took, including intense fasting routines and significant changes to their everyday lives.

Gautami revealed that Ram pushed himself through 24-hour and even 48-hour fasts in his mission to get fit. “He’s done some crazy stuff,” she said, adding that it wasn’t just him—his daughter Siya also joined the health journey and lost 38 kg. “They were almost starving themselves. Siya, Ram... they were very determined,” she admitted.

The transformation didn’t stop at dieting. The Kapoor household made sweeping changes to their social life and habits. “We stopped going out, stopped ordering food, stopped going to restaurants. It was a huge shift because we loved eating out,” Gautami said, stressing how committed the family was.

Ram Kapoor had earlier clarified that his weight loss was achieved without surgery or medication. He credited discipline, a change in mindset, and consistent lifestyle changes for his progress. “Fitness isn’t about the number on the scale; it’s about feeling strong, energetic and healthy,” he had said.

