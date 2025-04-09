Upasana stressed the importance of autonomy, especially for women who carry the emotional and physical responsibilities of parenting.

Upasana Konidela, entrepreneur and wife of South superstar Ram Charan, recently sat down for a candid interview with social media influencer Masoom Minawala. In the heartfelt conversation, Upasana touched on a range of personal topics including motherhood, marriage, and dealing with public scrutiny. One of the most striking moments came when she opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs.

In the video interview posted on YouTube on April 7, Upasana described egg freezing as a powerful choice for women. “It wasn’t a difficult decision,” she shared. “The egg-freezing process is not difficult. People think it is only for fertility reasons, but I believe you should do it to be secure. It is like the best insurance a woman can have for herself where she can decide when she wants to have a child on her own terms.”

Upasana stressed the importance of autonomy, especially for women who carry the emotional and physical responsibilities of parenting. “Because she is the one who is going to be bearing the child, she is the one who is going to be taking care of the child 99 percent of the time,” she said.

Interestingly, the decision to freeze her eggs wasn’t met with any resistance from her family. In fact, it was encouraged. “My family told me to go ahead and do it, and I was very happy that they pushed me. But I had Kaara naturally, so there was that. I am happy,” she said, referring to her daughter Kaara, born in 2023.

Upasana also drew a parallel between egg freezing and life planning. “I feel like science can do so much with embryos later. So, when you are healthy, you should save them as much as possible. I am a true believer in science,” she said, adding that societal expectations don’t affect her. “I don’t let society bother me; I think I’ve become very thick-skinned.”

