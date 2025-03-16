LIFESTYLE
The Rolex Day-Date Puzzle Dial is crafted from 18-carat yellow, white, or Everose gold.
Ram Charan was recently seen wearing a stunning Rolex watch at an Indian Street Premier League match. The Telugu superstar sported the Rolex Day-Date Puzzle Dial (Reference: 128235), a luxury timepiece with a unique design and an eye-watering price tag.
The Rolex Day-Date Puzzle Dial is crafted from 18-carat yellow, white, or Everose gold. Instead of showing the day of the week, the watch displays an inspirational word like “Happy,” “Gratitude,” or “Love.” The date window at 3 o’clock features one of 31 exclusive emojis instead of numbers.
The dial has a colourful puzzle design, created using the champlevé enameling technique. It features bright shades of turquoise blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green, and yellow. The watch also has 10 baguette-cut sapphire hour markers in different colours.
Price
Ram Charan’s Rolex is a true luxury item, with a market value of $250,000 (around Rs 2.19 crore). Its rare design and fine craftsmanship make it highly desirable.
