Rakul Preet Singh is proof that achieving flawless skin doesn’t require expensive products or complicated routines. The actress swears by natural ingredients and a simple skincare regimen that keeps her skin healthy and glowing.

In a March 27 episode of the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, Rakul Preet revealed her beauty secrets. She believes in adjusting her routine based on her skin’s needs, whether it's dealing with puffiness or tanning, her skincare approach is both easy and effective.

Rakul's skincare routine

Rakul follows a minimal yet effective morning skincare routine:

Cold Water Wash: She starts her day by washing her face with cold water to boost circulation and refresh her skin.

Cleansing: She uses a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and impurities.

Toning: A toner helps balance her skin’s pH and tighten pores.

Moisturising: She hydrates her skin with a nourishing moisturiser to maintain a healthy glow.

Natural remedies for skin concerns

The actress relies on simple, natural ingredients to tackle common skin issues:

De-Puffing: Before a shoot, she dunks her face in ice water to reduce puffiness.

De-Tanning: She applies tomato juice or potato juice using cotton to even out her skin tone.

Dry Skin Fix: A homemade banana mask is her go-to for hydration. She mixes banana, malai (fresh cream), honey, and lemon juice for a nourishing face pack.

Rakul’s Haircare Secret

For her hair, Rakul uses a DIY mask made of avocados and bananas, sometimes adding eggs for extra nourishment. However, she believes skincare is not just about external care. “More than all this, what you eat, think, and do reflects on your skin,” she shared.

