Raksha Panchami 2022 TODAY: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of festival

File Photo

Raksha Panchami or Rekha Panchami (as known in the Eastern and Southern regions of India) is one of the most prominent festivals, celebrated more prominently in Odisha. According to the Hindu Vedic Calendar, Raksha Panchami is celebrated on the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

The festival of Raksha Panchami is celebrated in honour of Batuk Bhairav, known to be one of the incarnations of Lord Shiva. It is believed that if anyone has missed out on tying Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan, they can do so on Raksha Panchami. Apart from Batuk Bhairav, Lord Ganesha is also worshipped on this day.

Raksha Panchami: Date and Time

According to the Panchang, the Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Bhadrapada month will begin at 9:01 pm on August 15 and will be in effect till 8:17 pm on August 16. Raksha Panchami will be celebrated on August 16, 2022 (today).

Raksha Panchami: Shubh Muhurat

The Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 4:24 am to 5:07 am and the Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:59 am to 12:51 pm today. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 6:47 pm to 7:11 pm, while Vijaya Muhurat will be from 2:37 pm to 3:29 pm.

Raksha Panchami: Puja Vidhi

Devotees, on this day, wake up early and take a bath in the Brahma Muhurat. Idols of Lord Ganesha, Batuka Bhairav, and Lord Shiva are drawn on every house door. Door hangings are also made using palm leaves and devotees write prayers on each leaf before hanging it on the main door. People also hang a small packet containing rice and kusha grass on each door. Milk is also offered to snakes and food is offered to other animals.

Raksha Panchami: Significance

The festival of Raksha Panchami is celebrated in Odisha predominantly. It holds significance for the tribal population of the state. Raksha Panchami is celebrated to obtain freedom from Mruga (wild animals) such as wolves, tigers, and wild dogs. It is believed that worshipping Batuk Bhairav on this day grants protection from wild animals.

As the festival is also known as Rekha Panchami, it signifies drawing a line (rekha) that won't be crossed by the wild animals.