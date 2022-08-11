Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Raksha Bandhan: 5 tips to ensure safety for solo women travellers

Check out a list of measures that every solo women traveller should keep in mind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:08 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan: 5 tips to ensure safety for solo women travellers
Raksha bandhan | Photo: PTI

The long weekend of Raksha Bandhan is a chance for many people to make travel plans. While some people like to travel in big groups, some also prefer solo trips. While the internet offers a lot of information with a click of a button, ensuring safety remains a concern. 

Here is a list of five ways to ensure women's safety while travelling alone: 

1. Book hotel in advance

The presence of the internet has made it easy to understand the environment of any place for accommodation. It is advisable that women who are travelling alone book a hotel in advance after going through the online reviews. This will also save a lot of time and energy from hopping into different hotels. 

2. Start with nearby places

If you are planning a solo trip for the first time, it is better to start with nearby places and then once you are accustomed to how to plan the whole trip then go for a far trip. 

3. Make sure the driver does not have any friends

While travelling in a cab, it is very important to make sure that the cab driver does not pick up any friends on the way. 

4. Keep map on

When you are travelling alone to an unknown place, putting the map on helps a lot. This way you are aware if the driver is taking any other route. 

5. Plan sightseeing during day time

While sightseeing at night is thrilling, it's also equally risky, hence it is better to plan sightseeing during the day when people are around.

Read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Must-have safety tools for women to use against criminals

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.