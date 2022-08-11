Raksha Bandhan: 5 tips to ensure safety for solo women travellers

Raksha bandhan | Photo: PTI

The long weekend of Raksha Bandhan is a chance for many people to make travel plans. While some people like to travel in big groups, some also prefer solo trips. While the internet offers a lot of information with a click of a button, ensuring safety remains a concern.

Here is a list of five ways to ensure women's safety while travelling alone:

1. Book hotel in advance

The presence of the internet has made it easy to understand the environment of any place for accommodation. It is advisable that women who are travelling alone book a hotel in advance after going through the online reviews. This will also save a lot of time and energy from hopping into different hotels.

2. Start with nearby places

If you are planning a solo trip for the first time, it is better to start with nearby places and then once you are accustomed to how to plan the whole trip then go for a far trip.

3. Make sure the driver does not have any friends

While travelling in a cab, it is very important to make sure that the cab driver does not pick up any friends on the way.

4. Keep map on

When you are travelling alone to an unknown place, putting the map on helps a lot. This way you are aware if the driver is taking any other route.

5. Plan sightseeing during day time

While sightseeing at night is thrilling, it's also equally risky, hence it is better to plan sightseeing during the day when people are around.

