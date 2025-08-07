Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients

Here is the healthy and diabetic-friendly laddu recipe for guilt-free Rakhi celebrations.

The holy festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across the country on August 9, i.e. Sunday. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a Rakhi to their brothers and feed them their favourite sweets. On this day, everyone is happy except diabetes patients. This festival is not encouraging for patients suffering from a serious disease like diabetes, as they are strictly forbidden to eat sweets. Today, we are going to talk about a healthy and diabetic-friendly laddu recipe for guilt-free Rakhi celebrations.

Ingredients for Fig and Date Laddu:

1 cup dried figs

1 cup dates

2 tbsp ghee

½ cup almonds

½ cup cashews

½ cup walnuts

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp watermelon seeds

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

½ cup dry coconut

1/3 tsp cardamom powder

Method to make Fig and Date Laddu:

Step 1: Firstly, soak 1 cup dried figs, half a cup raisins and 1 cup of dates in water in a vessel overnight. In the morning, remove the seeds of the dates. Now grind the figs and dates finely in a mixer.

Step 2: Now turn on the gas, place a pan on it and add half a cup of ghee. When the ghee is hot, add half a cup of almonds, half a cup of cashews, half a cup of walnuts, 2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds, 2 tablespoons of watermelon seeds, 2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds, half a cup of dry coconut and fry it well. When it is fried, take it out in a large bowl.

Third step: Now add 2 tablespoons of ghee to the same pan. When the ghee is hot, add 3 pieces of jaggery and let it melt. When the jaggery melts, add the mixture of figs and dates to the jaggery vessel and mix well. (If there are diabetic patients in the house, do not use jaggery in this laddu)

Fourth step: Now add the dry fruit mixture to it and mix all the ingredients well. When the mixture cools down a bit, make laddus by shaping them round with your hands. Now cool the laddus and serve.

