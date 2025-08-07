Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients

DNA TV Show: Rahul Gandhi alleges manipulation in voter list, EC rejects

After historic IPL win, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar overlooked for captaincy in THIS major tournament

Not Leonardo DiCaprio, this actor was James Cameron's first choice for Titanic, he was rejected because of his accent

'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

'Report at 9:30 am or...': Redditor slams Indian companies for ‘school-like’ mentality over strict reporting times

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...

First Indian series to premiere at TIFF is headlined by Pratik Gandhi

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic

DNA TV Show: Rahul Gandhi alleges manipulation in voter list, EC rejects

DNA TV Show: Rahul Gandhi alleges manipulation in voter list, EC rejects

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients

Here is the healthy and diabetic-friendly laddu recipe for guilt-free Rakhi celebrations.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 11:29 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients

TRENDING NOW

The holy festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across the country on August 9, i.e. Sunday. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a Rakhi to their brothers and feed them their favourite sweets. On this day, everyone is happy except diabetes patients. This festival is not encouraging for patients suffering from a serious disease like diabetes, as they are strictly forbidden to eat sweets. Today, we are going to talk about a healthy and diabetic-friendly laddu recipe for guilt-free Rakhi celebrations.

Ingredients for Fig and Date Laddu:

1 cup dried figs

1 cup dates

2 tbsp ghee

½ cup almonds

½ cup cashews

½ cup walnuts

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp watermelon seeds

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

½ cup dry coconut

1/3 tsp cardamom powder

Method to make Fig and Date Laddu:

Step 1: Firstly, soak 1 cup dried figs, half a cup raisins and 1 cup of dates in water in a vessel overnight. In the morning, remove the seeds of the dates. Now grind the figs and dates finely in a mixer.

Step 2: Now turn on the gas, place a pan on it and add half a cup of ghee. When the ghee is hot, add half a cup of almonds, half a cup of cashews, half a cup of walnuts, 2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds, 2 tablespoons of watermelon seeds, 2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds, half a cup of dry coconut and fry it well. When it is fried, take it out in a large bowl.

Third step: Now add 2 tablespoons of ghee to the same pan. When the ghee is hot, add 3 pieces of jaggery and let it melt. When the jaggery melts, add the mixture of figs and dates to the jaggery vessel and mix well. (If there are diabetic patients in the house, do not use jaggery in this laddu)

Fourth step: Now add the dry fruit mixture to it and mix all the ingredients well. When the mixture cools down a bit, make laddus by shaping them round with your hands. Now cool the laddus and serve.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know correct date, significance, rituals and shubh muhurat for tying Rakhi

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Arjun Rampal admitted 'enjoying' shooting intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor, his old statement goes viral, netizens react: 'Just so creepy'
Arjun Rampal admitted 'enjoying' shooting intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor
Trump issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'
Trump issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India...'
Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...: 'Wound on our soul'
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...
PM Modi's BIG statement after Donald Trump imposes additional tariffs, says, 'Ready to pay heavy price for...'
Farmer interests top priority, says PM Modi amid Trump tariff barrage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE