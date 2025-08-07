Raksha Bandhan 2025: Send these sweet wishes, messages, quotes to your sister

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan's team breaks silence on reports of him influencing Hindi release of Coolie amid clash with War 2: 'His cameo...'

After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team

After India, will China be Donald Trump's next target? How much secondary tariff can he impose on Beijing for buying Russian oil?

Phansi Ghar row: Mysterious chambers in Delhi Assembly building used for executions? Historians say this

What! Elnaaz Norouzi rejects Bigg Boss 19, declines Rs 6 crore offer of Salman Khan's show for...: 'Currently her focus is...' | Exclusive

Despite being vegans, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ate 'snakes' for anniversary dinner: 'There’s chicken and beef in...'

Lucky encounter: WATCH viral video of a rare clouded mother leopard playing with her cubs in Northeast Indian forests

Rajiv Rai reveals if there will be sequel to Gupt, says today if he remakes Tridev it will cost him...: 'If you want to take OG cast..' | Exclusive

What is CENTAIC? AI-enabled system by China that aids Pakistan's Air Force to build real-time data exchange; Should India be afraid?

Massive setback for India as star player to miss Asia Cup 2025, doubtful for Test series against West Indies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aamir Khan's team breaks silence on reports of him influencing Hindi release of Coolie amid clash with War 2: 'His cameo...'

Aamir Khan's team on reports of him influencing Hindi release of Coolie

After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team

After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team

After India, will China be Donald Trump's next target? How much secondary tariff can he impose on Beijing for buying Russian oil?

Will China be Trump's next target? How much secondary tariff can he impose?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Send these sweet wishes, messages, quotes to your sister

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the brother-sister bond in which sisters tie rakhis, brothers promise protection, and it's a day of love, rituals, and gift-giving.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 05:33 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Send these sweet wishes, messages, quotes to your sister

TRENDING NOW

Raksha Bandhan means 'bond of protection.' On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists, wishing them safety and success. In return, brothers vow to always protect and support their sisters. The day will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, which marks the full moon (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravana and is one of the most spiritually significant days.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: wishes, quotes, messages:

  •  I may not say it often, but I’m lucky to have a sister like you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
  •  To the sister who mothered me when mom wasn’t around, thank you for everything.
  •  Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dear sister! Even though we’re far apart, our bond remains unbreakable.
  •  Raksha Bandhan is about protection. You’ve protected my heart from sadness so many times.
  •  Having a sister is like having a built-in best friend. Love you always, Happy Rakhi!
  •  Even if you live far from your sibling, our bond remains strong. Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sister!
  •  Dear sister, you’re my pride, my joy, my everything. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
  •  Miles apart but always in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my cherished sister.
  •  You are the sunshine in my life. Wishing you a joyful Raksha Bandhan!
  •  Our bond is unbreakable, no matter the distance. Happy Raksha Bandhan, my dear sister!
  •  You're not just my sister, you're my secret keeper and soul sister.
  •  Sending you a Rakhi with all my love and blessings. Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sister!
  •  Sisters aren’t just born—they’re blessings we grow up with.
  •  Every Rakhi reminds me of how we used to fight in childhood for gifts, attention, and love. Miss u sis
  •  Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know, whatever you do, they'll still be there. 
  •  We disagree. We fight. We argue. But my love for you is eternal. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you, dear sister.
  •  This is a bond of love, a bond of togetherness; it’s a thread that binds our lives and our hearts. Happy Rakhsha Bandhan, my dearest sister!
  •  It was nice growing up with someone like you - someone to lean on, someone to count on... someone to tell on! I love you, dear sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan
  •  On this Rakhi, let's bring back the lively spirit of childhood, play pranks with each other, and become those wacky siblings we always were. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
  •  We gain and lose things every day. But trust me on one thing. You will never lose me. I will always be here for you: Happy Rakhi.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajiv Rai opens up on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's romance during Mohra: 'There’s no question about it...'
Rajiv Rai opens up on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's romance during Mohra
Will Jasprit Bumrah be available for Asia Cup 2025? Here's what chief selector Ajit Agarkar said
Will Jasprit Bumrah be available for Asia Cup 2025? Know the truth
Aamir Khan's team breaks silence on reports of him influencing Hindi release of Coolie amid clash with War 2: 'His cameo...'
Aamir Khan's team on reports of him influencing Hindi release of Coolie
Vantara to establish rehabilitation centre for elephant Madhuri in Kolhapur, backs Maharashtra government’s petition
Vantara to establish rehabilitation centre for elephant Madhuri in Kolhapur
Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine , says US tariff on India on buying Russian oil influenced....
Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine, says US tariff on India...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE