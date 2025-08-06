Twitter
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know correct date, significance, rituals and shubh muhurat for tying Rakhi

According to Drikpanchang, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, August 9.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 05:34 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know correct date, significance, rituals and shubh muhurat for tying Rakhi

TRENDING NOW

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of the brother-sister relationship, is just around the corner. Deeply rooted in tradition and culture, Raksha Bandhan is a day filled with joy, rituals and heartfelt sentiments. As this special occasion approaches in 2024, here is everything you need to know about the date, shubh muhurat and significance of this festival.

Raksha Bandhan: Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, August 9. This date is the full moon day of the Shravan month as per the Hindu lunar calendar, which is considered extremely auspicious for this festival. The auspicious time for tying the rakhi is from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM.

Raksha Bandhan: Significance

Raksha Bandhan, often also referred to as Rakhi, symbolises the holy bond between a brother and a sister. In this festival, the sister ties a rakhi (a decorative thread) on her brother's wrist. In return, the brother vows to protect his sister from all adversity and support her throughout his life.

Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan symbolises the emotional bond and duty between siblings. Over the years, the festival has expanded beyond family boundaries to friends and loved ones and has strengthened the spirit of unity and love.

Raksha Bandhan: Rituals

  • The festival begins with the preparation of the Rakhi Thali, which includes rakhis, sweets, kumkum (vermilion) and a diya (oil lamp).
  • Sisters perform the rakhi tying ritual, apply tilak (red mark) on their brothers' foreheads, and then tie the rakhi on their wrists while praying for their well-being.
  • In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters and pledge to protect and care for them. The exchange of sweets is also an important part of this celebration.
  • Families come together to celebrate, share food and strengthen relationships, making this day even more memorable.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'

 

