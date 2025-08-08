Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda spends quality time with Ahaan Panday, refuses to hold on-screen lover's hand, fans say 'they are dating'

Meet actor who played dual role in Sholay, one as actor and another as...he is two-time National Award winner, married to actress, has daughter who is also star; name is...

Huma Qureshi's cousin Asif Qureshi murdered, stabbed to death in New Delhi due to...

BIG BLOW to India, Amazon, Walmart, Target suspend new orders from suppliers amid Donald Trump tariff threats, could lead to huge losses up to Rs...

Mukesh Ambani is India's wealthiest with Rs 9.10 lakh crore net worth, who are richest in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka? How do they earn their wealth?

Kapil Sharma Kap's Cafe firing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang THREATENS comedian: 'Next karwai Mumbai karenge'

Bad news for employees, THIS company is downsizing by 4500 headcounts in FY25 to save Rs 6500000000, it is...

This is world's first laser-armed tank, capable of destroying drones mid-flight, raises BIG concern for India as Pakistan may...

Viral video: Salman Khan arrives at Shera's place after his father's demise, what he does next to his loyal bodyguard wins netizens: 'This is why..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your br

Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda spends quality time with Ahaan Panday, refuses to hold on-screen lover's hand, fans say 'they are dating'

Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda spends quality time with Ahaan Panday

Meet actor who played dual role in Sholay, one as actor and another as...he is two-time National Award winner, married to actress, has daughter who is also star; name is...

Meet actor who played dual role in Sholay, one as actor and another as...he is t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters, marked by sisters tying rakhis, brothers promising protection, and exchanging love and gifts.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

TRENDING NOW

Raksha Bandhan, which means 'bond of protection,' is a special day that celebrates the love between siblings. Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists, wishing them safety and success. In return, brothers promise to protect and support their sisters. The day will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, which marks the full moon (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravana.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: wishes, quotes, messages:

  •  Even when you tease me, your love is louder than words. Love you, bro!
  •  You were my first friend and my forever superhero.
  •  From pulling my braid to pulling me out of tough times—thank you for being you.
  •  No matter how far you are, my Rakhi will always find its way to you. Happy Raksha Bandhan, bhaiya 
  •  You are my first friend, my constant support, and my forever protector. Love you always.
  •  Rakhi is just a reminder of how lucky I am to have a sibling like you—crazy, annoying, and amazing.
  •  My childhood would have been boring without your drama. Thanks for all the fun & fights
  •  Here’s your annual reminder that you owe me gifts, sweets, and lifelong servitude. Happy Rakhi!
  •  Brother: noun. A person who picks on you as a child and is your best friend as an adult.

READ: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Send these sweet wishes, messages, quotes to your sister

  • I tied Rakhi with love. Now where’s my chocolate?
  •  Happy Raksha Bandhan! Don’t forget, it’s a lifelong contract of protection…with snacks included.
  •  You’re lucky I only tie Rakhi and not your shoelaces together anymore
  •  To my amazing brother, you make every day special. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
  •  Happy Raksha Bandhan to my awesome brother! You’re my best friend, and I love you a lot. Thanks for always being there for me. Let’s have fun today!
  •  I love you lots, bro! Happy Raksha Bandhan. Let’s have a fun day together.
  •  Dear Brother, Rakhi symbolises our strong bond. May you be blessed with all you wish for.
  •  On Rakhi, I celebrate you not just as a brother but as my friend and guide. Have a wonderful day!
  •  Dear Bhai, Rakhi is just a thread, but our bond is woven with love and trust. Wishing you a fantastic day!
  •  Since you came into my life, everything has changed for the better. You inspire me every day. Happy Rakshabandhan!
  •  Dear Brother, on this special day, I wish for your dreams to come true and our bond to grow stronger.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan is overjoyed as he begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: 'The contestants, the audience...'
Amitabh Bachchan is overjoyed as he begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17
Who is Swapnil Ramesh Tejale? Indian man detained in US for living illegally with forged green card
Who is Swapnil Ramesh Tejale? Indian man detained in US for living illegally...
White House makes BIG statement, says President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Putin, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on...
WWhite House makes BIG statement, says Trump plans to meet Putin, Zelenskyy...
After Donald Trump slaps tariffs on India, state refiners halt oil purchases from Russia, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance warns...
After Donald Trump slaps tariffs on India, state refiners halt oil purchases fro
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Don't see major impact unless...'
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE