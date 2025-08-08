Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters, marked by sisters tying rakhis, brothers promising protection, and exchanging love and gifts.

Raksha Bandhan, which means 'bond of protection,' is a special day that celebrates the love between siblings. Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists, wishing them safety and success. In return, brothers promise to protect and support their sisters. The day will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, which marks the full moon (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravana.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: wishes, quotes, messages:

Even when you tease me, your love is louder than words. Love you, bro!

You were my first friend and my forever superhero.

From pulling my braid to pulling me out of tough times—thank you for being you.

No matter how far you are, my Rakhi will always find its way to you. Happy Raksha Bandhan, bhaiya

You are my first friend, my constant support, and my forever protector. Love you always.

Rakhi is just a reminder of how lucky I am to have a sibling like you—crazy, annoying, and amazing.

My childhood would have been boring without your drama. Thanks for all the fun & fights

Here’s your annual reminder that you owe me gifts, sweets, and lifelong servitude. Happy Rakhi!

Brother: noun. A person who picks on you as a child and is your best friend as an adult.

