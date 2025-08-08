Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best last-minute gifts to make your sibling feel special this Rakhi

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'
LIFESTYLE
Pick from this unique list of digital gifts that are sure to make your sister happy and prevent her from nagging you all year long.
Raksha Bandhan is the time to dress up in your best traditional attire and celebrate your special bond with your siblings. With the festival just two days away, if you haven't bought a gift for your sister yet, pick from this unique list of digital gifts that are sure to make your sister happy and prevent her from nagging you all year long.
If your sister loves self-care, gift her an online subscription to yoga classes, monthly skincare and beauty products, herbal teas and coffees, or buy her a subscription to a meditation app. It's a great way to convey that you care for her just as much.
Are you confused about what to buy? Opt for gift vouchers that are easily available on various e-commerce platforms or high-street brands. These can be purchased within minutes and can be gifted easily without any hassle. This also gives your sister the freedom to choose the gift of her choice. These are usually valid for a year from the date of purchase.
Thank her for the whole year. Book a staycation with family for a weekend getaway, or even better, book a holiday that helps you spend time away from your busy schedule. Everything is a click away, plan the logistics and you are good to go.
If your sister is good at learning a skill or gaining new knowledge, gift her an online course subscription where she can hone her skills, practice playing an instrument, learn a new language or take music lessons. These courses will come in handy all year long and she will be overjoyed.
Who doesn't love an OTT subscription?! Buy a subscription to any entertainment app she hasn’t subscribed to yet and bring a smile to her face. You can also buy a subscription to any music streaming app. Online magazine or e-book subscriptions are also great value.
For your health-conscious sister, buy a subscription to a fitness app or a sports class she is looking forward to joining. Nothing can make her happier than this. These are easily available online and can also be paid in installments as per your convenience.
