Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, shubh muhurat and significance of Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a special Indian festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana. Sisters tie a rakhi, or sacred thread, on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of love and protection. The festival is not only about siblings but also strengthens friendships and unity. Families celebrate by exchanging gifts, sharing meals, and spending time together, making it a joyful occasion of care and togetherness.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be observed on Monday, August 19, 2024.

Purnima Tithi Begins: August 19 at 3:04 AM

August 19 at 3:04 AM Purnima Tithi Ends: August 19 at 11:55 PM

August 19 at 11:55 PM Bhadra Tail: August 19, 9:51 AM - 10:53 AM

August 19, 9:51 AM - 10:53 AM Bhadra Face: August 19, 10:53 AM - 12:37 PM

August 19, 10:53 AM - 12:37 PM Bhadra End Time: August 19, 1:30 PM

August 19, 1:30 PM Celebration Time: August 19, 1:30 PM - 8:27 PM

August 19, 1:30 PM - 8:27 PM Auspicious Afternoon Time: August 19, 1:30 PM - 3:39 PM

August 19, 1:30 PM - 3:39 PM Pradosh Period: August 19, 6:12 PM - 8:27 PM

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan symbolizes the protective bond between brothers and sisters, rooted in ancient Hindu traditions. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana (August), this festival carries mythological significance, such as the tale of Goddess Lakshmi tying a rakhi to King Bali for protection and prosperity.

While traditionally centered on siblings, Raksha Bandhan extends beyond blood relations, celebrating bonds of friendship and unity. The rituals include tying the rakhi, applying a tilak on the brother’s forehead, exchanging gifts, and sharing festive meals—strengthening familial ties and mutual respect.

Raksha Bandhan is a heartfelt occasion that reflects the values of love, protection, and unity in Indian culture.