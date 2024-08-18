Twitter
Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Lifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024 will be celebrated on August 19, with heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, and greetings.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings
Raksha Bandhan 2024
    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhi is going to be celebrated all over India tomorrow, August 19, 2024. Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is a cherished festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a protective thread, or Rakhi, around their brothers' wrists, symbolizing their love and prayers for their well-being. In return, brothers promise to protect and care for their sisters.

    The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. In the northern regions, families often gather for a grand meal and exchange gifts. In the west, particularly in Gujarat and Maharashtra, traditional sweets and festive decorations are integral parts of the celebration. In the southern states, Rakhi is marked by both religious rituals and joyful family gatherings. The essence of Rakhi lies in strengthening familial bonds and expressing love, regardless of the regional variations.

    To make the celebration more special, here are some warm wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings that you can send to your siblings:

    Best Wishes:

    "Happy Raksha Bandhan! May this special day bring joy, happiness, and prosperity to you and our family."

    "Wishing you a Rakhi filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest sibling!"
    WhatsApp Messages:

    "Happy Rakhi! Thank you for always being there for me. May our bond grow stronger with each passing day."

    "On this Raksha Bandhan, I promise to always be your biggest supporter and friend. Have a wonderful day!"

    Rakhi Quotes:

    "Siblings are like branches on a tree; we grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one. Happy Rakhi!"

    "The bond between a brother and sister is like no other. Wishing you a day filled with joy and love. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

    Greetings:

    "To my wonderful sibling, Happy Raksha Bandhan! May our bond of love be forever cherished."

    "Sending you warm wishes and love on this Rakhi. May your life be filled with happiness and success!"

    Celebrate this Raksha Bandhan by expressing your love and appreciation for your siblings. Whether through heartfelt messages, traditional ceremonies, or festive gatherings, make the day memorable for you and your loved ones.

     

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
