Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

These make a perfect treat without causing blood sugar spikes.

Raksha Bandhan is a time for siblings to celebrate their bond over the exchange of gifts and sweets. However, for those with diabetes, indulging in traditional sugary treats can be a concern. But who says you can't enjoy something sweet on this special day? Here are five healthy sweet recipes for diabetics that are delicious yet diabetic-friendly.

1. Almond and Coconut Ladoo

This sugar-free ladoo combines almonds, coconut, and natural sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit. Almonds are packed with healthy fats and fiber, while coconut adds a burst of flavor. Simply blend almonds and desiccated coconut, add a sweetener, and roll them into ladoos. These make a perfect treat without causing blood sugar spikes.

2. Dates and Nuts Energy Balls

Dates are naturally sweet but have a low glycemic index, making them an excellent base for diabetic-friendly sweets. Blend dates, walnuts, almonds, and flaxseeds to form energy balls. These treats are not only sweet but also loaded with nutrients, making them a healthy option for diabetics during Raksha Bandhan.

3. Oats and Jaggery Kheer

Traditional kheer is typically made with rice and sugar, but this diabetic-friendly version uses oats and jaggery as substitutes. Oats help stabilize blood sugar levels, and jaggery is a healthier alternative to refined sugar. Cook oats with almond milk, add jaggery, and garnish with nuts and cardamom for a delightful dessert.

4. Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, making them a great option for diabetics. Make chia seed pudding by mixing chia seeds with almond or coconut milk and letting them sit overnight. Sweeten it with stevia or a touch of honey and top it with fresh berries for a healthy yet indulgent treat.

5. Low-Sugar Rasgulla

For a traditional touch, try making low-sugar rasgulla. Substitute regular sugar with a sugar-free sweetener like erythritol. These soft and spongy treats made from paneer are perfect for those who want to enjoy a festive sweet without the added sugar.