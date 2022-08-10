Raksha Bandhan 2022: Whatsapp messages and quotes to share with loved ones

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is based on the relationship of a brother and sister. It's very significant in Indian mythology. Raksha Bandhan celebrates a bond, love and care between brother and sister. It's commonly described as a sweet-and-sour relationship that includes lighthearted disputes and a deep love for one another. On this day sisters of all ages tie “rakhi” to their brother around the wrist, symbolically protecting them, receiving a gift in return, and traditionally investing the brothers with a share of the responsibility of their potential care. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated all over India by the Hindus and other religions as well. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 11th August. Talking about that, here’s some Raksha Bandhan wishes, messages, quotes and whatsapp status for you to spread love to your sibling.

Whatsapp messages:

1. You were always my best friend, looking out for me, making sure the path I travelled on was smooth. There cannot be a better brother than you. Happy Rakshabandhan!

2. Sometimes being a brother is even better than a superhero. Thank You brother for always holding my hand and supporting me and helping me make the right decision.

3. Dearest sister, A very happy rakshabandhan to you. I don't know how life will take a turn but I promise you that the place you hold in my heart, no one ever will replace that.

4. Happy Rakshabandhan! Thank You for always being my pillar of strength. I am very blessed to have you.

5. You are the best present I received from my parents. Love you tons! Happy Rakhi!

6. Having a sister like you is like having a companion in life! Let's promise to make more jovial memories together. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

7. Dear little sister, I promise to forever hold your hand and guide you from all kinds of evil and will be there whenever you need me. Happy Rakshabandhan!

Quotes:

1. “Bless you, my darling, and remember you are always in the heart - oh tucked so close there is no chance of escape - of your sister.” - Katherine Mansfield

2. Sister, Our love holds us together.

It reminds us how important we are for each other

You are a blessing in my life

Happy Raksha Bandhan to You!

3. “Sisters annoy, interfere, and criticize. Indulge in monumental sulks, in huffs, in snide remarks. Borrow. Break. Monopolize the bathroom. Are always underfoot. But if catastrophe should strike, sisters are there. Defending you against all comers.” - Pam Brown

4. "Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet."– Vietnamese Proverb

5. "Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." – Susan Scarf Merrell

6. A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self. - Marian Sandmaier

7. You're the best brother anyone could want.

I am very happy to be your brother

And do not change it for anything in the world.

!!Happy Raksha Bandhan Brother!!