Raksha Bandhan 2022: Self-defense tips for women’s safety

Stories of sexual violence, threats and abuse against women have become more common than ever. While we celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan in hope that our brothers will always be there to protect us, its time for women to learn how they can protect themselves. You can’t always rely on someone else to be your rescuer always.

Self-defense is important not just to ensure women’s safety, but also to reduce their dependency on others. Moreover, knowing self-defense techniques can boost a woman’s confidence and fitness.

As we prep to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022, let’s learn some self-defense tips so no attacker considers women as weak and easy victims ever.

If you are ever hit by an attacker, make sure you focus on the vulnerable points that can lose their grip. These can be nose, ears, throat, knee and groin.

Use palm strike technique

If the attacker is near you, palm strike is the best way of self-defense. All you have to do is to strike the assailant’s nose or chin with the heel of your hand. Make sure you hit in upward direction so you are aiming for the bottom of his nose. This technique will inflict painful damage on the attacker and you will get enough time to get away.

Kick the groin

Groin is a sensitive body part and any pain inflicted there can buy you lot of time to escape a dangerous situation. For using this technique, you have to stand firm in the direction of the attacker with your dominant leg behind you. Next, use all your strength to kick in the upward direction and attack the groin. Make sure you maintain balance with your other leg.

Ear slap technique

If you are in a situation where you can’t use the groin technique, you can handle the attacker by striking an ear slap. You can ask the offender distracting questions like 'What do you want?’ or say ‘get away from me’ while you open your palms to the sides of your waist and then slam them onto the attacker’s ears with all your strength.

If you use good strength, the attacker will remain disoriented for a while and you can escape.

Wrist Release

If an attacker is grabbing your wrist to drag you, don’t resist the grip. You can release yourself by using a simple technique. All you have to do is to step aside from the line of attack and trap his hand by a rotational switch placing your fingers over his wrist. This will lock his wrist. Next, you have to twist his arm, followed by an elbow spiral.

Note: The above-mentioned techniques can be followed for self-defense in vulnerable situations only.