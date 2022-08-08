Raksha Bandhan 2022: Important tips for women to keep their photos, info safe on Facebook, Instagram

Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms are buzzing with excitement as Raksha Bandhan approaches. Everywhere, including on social networks, women are harassed, which adversely affects their financial and mental stability. Several attempts have been made to quickly resolve crimes against women. To utilise social networking safely, users must follow a series of easy-to-remember safety recommendations.

Also, READ: International Cat Day: Take a look at Indian cat breeds that are popular around the world

Don't share too much information

People may share personal data on social media with friends and followers. Some facts might disclose too much about a person. Never divulge your birth date, home address, or phone number to protect yourself from identity theft and fraud. Credit card details, financial information, passwords, and social security numbers should never be shared on social networking sites. If such information is disseminated, stalking and identity theft are possible.

Strong passwords are essential

Social network security is as vital as computer or other account security. Strong passwords prevent hackers from accessing accounts and posting spam or harmful attacks. Passwords should include at least eight characters. Every three months, update the password's letters and digits. Password generators may assist.

Don't share personal info

Microblogging websites allow individuals to post in-the-moment activities. People who like support network may expose too much, making themselves the perfect prey for burglars and other crimes. Because these networks are available to almost everyone, people shouldn't divulge their locations or other acts. Never divulge where you're shopping, vacationing, or travelling. When they depart or return shouldn't be divulged.

Change the default privacy settings

Most social networks offer default privacy settings. People think these settings are adequate and don't modify them. Changing privacy settings may prohibit outsiders and strangers from reading private information. These options restrict what information is displayed in search results; for example, Facebook enables account holders to limit who may view their status, images, videos, likes, etc. The account holder must log in to change privacy settings.

Connect with the right people

A fake account may be created for several purposes. If you're unsure about a friend's account, check with them. These accounts may be used to impersonate someone else and make fraudulent remarks. This is done to humiliate or cause legal or personal troubles. False accounts may be created to redirect users to dangerous sites or conduct fraud.