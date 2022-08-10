Raksha Bandhan 2022: Long distance siblings? Know how to celebrate festival despite not being together

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the purest form of love and care – the love shared between siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The relationship of brother and sister is unbreakable. They fight with each other and fight for each other. According to the rituals, the sister ties a rakhi on the brother's wrist, and the brother promises to protect her and love her eternally. But, there are some unfortunate times when the siblings are away from each other and cannot celebrate Raksha Bandhan together in the usual way. In times like this, the best way to celebrate this day is by connecting through a video call and celebrating Raksha Bandhan virtually.

Here are a few unique ideas to celebrate the most loved day of siblings, despite not being together.

Surprise gift

Giving a gift on a special occasion has become a very common method, but planning a surprise gift for someone while away can prove to be a bit unique. Choose a gift for your sibling that they like and courier it. After receiving the gift, a smile will come on their face which will make the bond even stronger.

Video call

Today's world is also known as the digital world. If your sister or brother is away from you and you are missing them because it's a Raksha Bandhan, then you make a surprise video call and celebrate this beautiful occasion virtually. Technology help connects with people no matter how far someone is.

Favorite food

Most siblings must have fought at least once in their life, because of the meal which was not shared and eaten by only one person. So, Raksha Bandhan is a great opportunity to compensate for it all. You can place an order for each other's favorite food from their favorite restaurant and satisfy all their cravings. This will do the job and bring a lovely smile to your sibling's face.



Social media

Take the advantages of social media. Make them feel important by posting a picture or making a nice reel and let them know that you are missing them on this special occasion.