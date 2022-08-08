Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here's how you can make beautiful Rakhis at home

You can also quickly create a variety of lovely rakhis at home that will be more unique than those found in stores.

Rakhis come in a variety of styles and colours, and Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away. On August 11, communities across the nation will commemorate the brother-sister bonding festival. The rakhis on the market could be pricey, and the less-priced ones might not be of high quality.

However, you can also quickly create a variety of lovely rakhis at home that will be more unique than those found in stores.

Cloth Rakhi

Cut a piece of coloured cloth of your choice into the size of the Rakhi's band. Once finished, take a different piece of fabric and fold it in various ways to create a flower or any other design. To add an additional aspect, you can also add beads to the design and stick the entire thing in the middle of the band.

Ribbon Rakhi

Place a cardboard piece that is shaped to your linking on any ribbon. The cardboard can be painted and decorated with beads or imitation stones. Additionally, you can write a heartfelt message on the cardboard.

Plant Rakhi

This year, consider making this plant-themed Rakhi to make it more environmentally friendly. You can design a small fabric potli to hold the seeds that are appropriate for the season. Thin jute rope can also be used to make the band. You might also offer your brother a plant container filled with nutrient-rich soil. You can place the seeds in a tiny container and attach it to the Rakhi's band if you want to make it a bit fancier.

Wrist-band style Rakhi

Put some lovely stones, fake flowers, and other embellishments all around a satin or silk fabric to give it a chic look.

For the unversed, according to Hindu mythology, the festival was inaugurated by Lord Krishna wounding his finger as a result of his sudarshan chakra during the Mahabharat period. Princess Draupadi saw his and ripped a piece of her saree and tied it around to stop the blood from spilling. Lord Krishan promised Draupadi lifetime protection in all circumstances as a result of this kind gesture. As promised, Lord Krishna stood up for Draupadi when the Kauravas attempted to destroy her dignity.