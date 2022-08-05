Raksha Bandhan 2022: Buy these gifts for your siblings without burning a hole in your pocket

File Photo

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. The festival is observed all over the country to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Most of you may be scrolling through various internet pages to find the right gift for your siblings. Well, here’s is a list of some Raksha Bandhan gifts that will make your day even special.

READ | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Know history, significance, date of the auspicious day

Instead of gifting the regular soan papdi and kaju katli, try to choose one of these mindful gifts for your sibling this year.

Healthy snacks basket

Most of us gift hampers with chips, soft-drinks and biscuits on Rakhi. These hampers are full of processed food items that are not good for health. Instead, give your sibling a gift hamper including healthy snacking items, including nuts, makhanas, chana and delicious baked snacks.

This hamper will surely make your sibling love you a little more as they won’t be putting on any weight consuming unhealthy snacks.

Herbal tea hamper

Herbal teas are known to have great immunity-boosting properties. From honey-lemon to ginger-turmeric, herbal teas are a great reliever in stressful times. Gift a herbal tea hamper to your sibling to help them remain healthy.

Schedule a health check-up

If your sibling is someone who keeps avoiding visits to the doctor and almost never goes for a full-body check-up, this is an ideal gift for them. Book a health check-up to get them tested for blood pressure, HbA1c, cholesterol, nutritional deficiency and other essential tests so them make informed decisions about health.

Gym membership

For the fitness freak siblings, gym membership is the most appropriate gift.

Jumping rope

If your sibling doesn’t like going to the gym, then you can gift them a jumping rope. You can choose a polyester rope, nylon sleeve and soft rubber handles for extra comfort.