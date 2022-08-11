Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best gift ideas to make your brother feel extra special on Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is here and siblings can't hold their excitement to shower them with love and exchange gifts on this auspicious occasion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best gift ideas to make your brother feel extra special on Rakhi
Rakhi 2022: Best gift for brothers

Raksha Bandhan is finally here and siblings can't hold their excitement to shower them with love and exchange gifts on this auspicious occasion. Raksha Bandhan is entirely dedicated to the love of siblings.

Sibling relations are a mix-bag of love and cute fights, care and anger over the silliest things. Your brother is your secret protector who fights with you, but picks you up whenever fall.

So, on this auspicious day, let’s thank them for always being there by gifting them something that they would want to buy.

Pen with an engraved personalised message:

If you are someone who loves gifting something very intimate and personal and if your brother is into writing, you can gift him a pen engraved with a personal message on the body of the pen, consisting of a wallet, card holder, and pen.

Book for a reader:

Gifting something which consists of life lessons in it is a fantastic idea. So, you can gift your brother a nice book if he likes to read before going off to bed. You just need to find out his favorite genres in books.

Gym membership

There cannot be any better gifts from this for your brother. Surprise him by getting him a gym membership, this will make him the happiest, as fitness is important for every guy. 

A hamper of chocolates

As you and your brother have fought all your lives because you guys have eaten each other favorite chocolates and cakes. So, on this auspicious occasion Rakhi gift him a hamper of chocolates and a delicious cake along with the sweetest note attached to it. This will make his entire day.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'If Narendra Modi can, why not Nitish Ji': Tejashwi Yadav endorses new ally for PM in 2024
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.