Raksha Bandhan 2022: 7 quick, healthy dessert recipes for guilt-free celebrations on rakhi

healthy dessert recipes for Rakhi

Well, the most- awaited festival Raksha Bandhan is just one day away. Indian festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Holi or Diwali are not limited to following the rituals but also it’s a time when people have their favourite desserts without any guilt. Indian festive celebration is incomplete without desserts. But there’s always a fight between health and taste. For all those who have a sweet tooth for them, it becomes really hard to resist them, especially during festivals.

Here, we have got you some healthy and delicious dessert recipes you could conveniently make at home on Raksha Bandhan for your loved ones.

So, let’s dig in into the recipes that can be made at home on Raksha Bandhan.

1. FRUIT CUSTARD

Get your dose of sweet while keeping the carbs in check. This delicious pudding recipe is made of almond flour, almond milk and stevia instead of sugar.

2. JAGGERY PANNA COTTA

Choose jaggery instead of sugar to make sweets for your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. This panna cotta is made from milk and flavored with cardamom and cinnamon. It’s also surprisingly easy to make.

3. FRUITY BADAM BARFI

Made with walnuts, figs, pistachios and almonds, this sugar-free barfi is the perfect dessert to break your fast with rakhis. Adding fruits makes it even better.

4. BEST YOGURT

A satisfying healthy dessert cum meal will be appreciated by your health-conscious siblings. Serve them this heavenly delight of layers of yoghurt, nuts, cereals and fruits like kiwis, pomegranates, apples, oranges and more. Guava juice further enhances its taste.

5. Coconut and Nuts Barfi

Coconut, mixed nuts, khoya, raw brown sugar or sweetener, cardamom powder and fennel seeds come together to create this healthy, scrumptious dessert.

6. OATS KHEER

Skip the rice and opt for healthier oats to make your favorite kheer. Level up its health quotient by adding almonds, bananas and milk, and sweeten it with dates and raisins instead of sugar. Find the complete recipe for Oats Kheer here.

4. RAGI COCONUT LADOO

Laddu is a major festival in all Indian households. This Rakhi makes it healthy with this special ladoo made of ragi, coconut, groundnut and jaggery.