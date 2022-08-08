Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 ways women can ensure their safety when travelling in Ola, Uber, other cabs

File Photo

Many of us prefer travelling by cabs when we are too tired to take public transport or when it is too late at night. At other times, public transport isn’t available, and we have to book cabs to travel. This Raksha Bandhan, pledge that you won't always rely on your brothers to protect you and will do all that it takes to protect yourself.

Here are some ways women can ensure safety when travelling at odd hours via cabs.

Share cab details with trusted people

Mostly all cab service providers send an SMS, sharing the car number, car model, drivers name and driver’s phone number. If you have booked a cab, you should share these details with those you trust.

Share GPS tracker

Most cab service providers have installed GPS trackers in the cab that can help to track the cab’s location. If you are using Uber, you can choose to share details with up to five emergency contacts.

Select those you trust and then choose the ‘send status’ option. You can share the journey before it starts or anytime in between. In case your cab doesn’t have a GPS tracker, you can share the LIVE location from your phone as well.

Talk to someone continuously

If you think there is something fishy about your cab or cab driver, then you should call someone you know and speak to them consistently. Make sure you let them know when you will reach your destination. Also, ensure that you don’t spill any personal details while talking on call. Its always best not to assume that the driver doesn’t know English. Don’t give out details mentioning how many people live in your family or any bank related details.

While you speak on the phone, don’t forget to focus on your ride and check that the driver doesn’t take the longer route.

Carry umbrella, pepper spray

As monsoon is going on, it is quite common to get stuck in traffic every now and then. A strong umbrella will not only protect you from the rains but also help you to break the glass and move out of the car if need be.

You can also carry a pepper spray for self-defence.

Avoid cabs when visibly drunk

While most women use cabs they are drunk as the only means to stay safe, it is best to avoid cabs in such a situation. If you have to travel, then make sure you are accompanied by someone else who isn’t drunk.